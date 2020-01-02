Former priest and abuse victim to address PA Grand Jury regarding allegations of priest abuse and cover-up

Allegations of priest abuse and a cover-up in the Diocese of Buffalo is underway this hour and those hearings involve former Erie Bishop Donald Trautman.

James Faluszczak who is an abuse survivor, a former priest, and whistleblower is appearing before the 40th Pennsylvania Grand Jury today.

He along with Paul Barr—who has represented injured victims on the Niagara frontier and is himself an abuse survivor—will address two new court filings.

They will detail allegations of a cover-up by now retired Bishop Donald Trautman, formally the auxiliary Bishop of Buffalo, who allegedly maintained the cover-up from the Diocese of Erie.

Faluszczak reportedly will also, for the first time, identify alleged abuser and active Buffalo Priest Fr. Richard Reina.

We will have more on the story as it develops.