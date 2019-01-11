Former priest sentenced to 30 months to 14 years after pleading guilty to sexually abusing two boys

Former Erie priest, David Poulson, has been sentenced to 30 months to 14 years on sexual abuse charges.

Poulson pleaded guilty on October 17th, 2018 to sexually abusing two boys between 2002 and 2010.

The Diocese of Erie released more than 50 names of priests and laypersons credibly accused of sexual abuse. On May 8, Poulson was arraigned in Jefferson County on felony counts of indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, and the corruption of minors.

When Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the charges, he said it was unconscionable that the Diocese of Erie knew of Poulson's alleged actions and allowed him to stay in ministry.

At the time of his resignation, Poulson was pastor of Saint Anthony of Padua Church in Cambridge Springs.

When the Diocese of Erie first released their list of names, Bishop Persico said, "abuse is traumatic enough, but it's Earth-shattering when it's perpetrated by someone who is in a position of trust."