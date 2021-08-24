Former Representative English speaks on Pa reapportion

A hearing on how to reapportion Pennsylvania’s Congressional districts was held at Grove City College on Tuesday.

Former Congressman Phil English was the lead witness in the first of a series of hearings in advance of drafting a new congressional map. This new map will reflect the loss of a congressional seat in the Pennsylvania delegation.

The meeting was held by the State Government Committee of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.