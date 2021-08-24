Former Representative English speaks on Pa reapportion

A hearing on how to reapportion Pennsylvania’s Congressional districts was held at Grove City College on Tuesday.

Former Congressman Phil English was the lead witness in the first of a series of hearings in advance of drafting a new congressional map. This new map will reflect the loss of a congressional seat in the Pennsylvania delegation.

The meeting was held by the State Government Committee of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

