Former Roosevelt Middle School property sold to childhood learning center

The sale of the former Roosevelt Middle School property is finally complete.

This makes room for a childhood learning center to take its place.

We spoke with the new owner and neighbors about the transition.

With the closing on February 14th, construction could begin as soon as this summer.

Several neighbors said that they welcome this addition to the area.

The former Roosevelt Middle School property is now under new ownership.

The Erie School District is selling the property to an Early Childhood Learning Center.

“Our mission is educating children to succeed. This new property will give us an opportunity to serve another 130 in the City of Erie,” said Rina Irwin, CEO of Child Development Center.

Irwin said that this property will be the sixth center the company owns in Erie County.

She said that they decided to name it the Roosevelt Child Development Center since the school is part of the neighborhoods history.

“I spoke to the company when they first bought the property and just asked them what they’re going to do. They are going to create 30 jobs for people which I think is a great thing, and they take care of their properties. I think it’s going to be good for the neighborhood,” said Frank Petrungar, Erie Resident.

Petrungar said that he hopes the center will continue a legacy of learning.

“There’s a lot of history. I think that will help a lot with some of the people that used to go there,” said Petrungar.