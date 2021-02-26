Former Roosevelt Middle School students can now apply to take home a piece of their history

Former students of Roosevelt Middle School can now take a piece of their history as a souvenir.

The 98-year-old building has been demolished, and now the school district is offering bricks from the school to the public.

Those interested can receive up to five free bricks.

The Executive Director of Operations of the Erie’s School District says giving away the bricks is a way of giving back to the community.

“For us to be able to give back to the community and make those available, it’s good I think for everybody involved,” said Neal Brokman, executive director of operations, Erie School District.

To receive the bricks an application must be filled out with the district. The bricks will be available for pick-up in May.