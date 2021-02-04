Former Sen. Joe Scarnati withdraws appeal of Erie County Community College

Former Sen. Joe Scarnati has withdrawn his appeal challenging the establishment of the Erie County Community College, according to an announcement made by his attorneys on Thursday.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper issued a statement Thursday afternoon following the announcement that the appeal has been withdrawn.

“I am pleased to hear that former Senator Scarnati has decided to abandon his appeal and remove his objection to the Erie County Community College. We expect paperwork to be filed with the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania very soon.”

“His decision to withdraw the appeal is in the best interest of Erie County because it enables the Erie County Community College to move forward without any unnecessary impediments.”

“The board of trustees can concentrate their efforts solely on building a successful institution that offers educational opportunities for all residents and supports the vitality and economic future of Erie County.”

“I am grateful for our legal team and the widespread support from local business owners, community leaders, volunteers, educators, and Empower Erie that got us to this point.”