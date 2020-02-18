Former Shriners patient gives back to hospital to help those in need

For generations, children in need of specialized orthopedic care have been able to find that care in Erie.

The Shriners Hospital for children first opened it’s doors in 1927. The telethon continues live from Shriners.

The work at Shriners couldn’t have happened without the efforts of hundreds of donors working to give kids a chance at a better life.

One donor we met knows all about that, he was once one of those kids. Scott Bremner makes the introductions.

Tony Gilmore’s life could have been far different, as a kid he grew like a weed, raising visions of a life as a pro athlete.

Then came the diagnosis that would put him in braces from his hips to his feet for six months and then from his knees to his feet for six more months.

“It cost me three inches of height, maybe a professional scholarship somewhere and I became smart, used my brains, got money and I said I’m going to provide to the kids who need it,” said Tony Gilmore, Shriners Donor.

It was a path that included a 22-year military career.

He passed up a chance to be a college professor to teach at the high school level, looking to make a bigger impact on the kids.

It’s the same thinking he uses in his charity giving, remembering those now dealing with the issues he dealt with all those years ago.

“It’s the kids, it’s always the kids, they have to have a future, they have to hope and Shriners gives them hope and it gives the family hope,” said Gilmore.

It gives Tony hope too, that his efforts, with many others, can help change the world.

“We are a community and we will survive as a community or we will fall apart and I’d much rather see everyone surviving,” said Gilmore.

A common goal Tony shares with Erie’s Shriners Hospital.