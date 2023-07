An Erie County native and former vicar with the Erie Catholic Diocese is now officially the bishop of Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Bishop Edward Lohse was installed during a mass of ordination this week.

Lohse had been Vicar General of the Diocese of Erie and pastor of St. Julia Parish Church before being appointed by Pope Francis to lead the Diocese of Kalamazoo.

He is just the fifth bishop of that diocese; Lohse replaces Bishop Paul Bradley who resigned at the mandatory age of 75.