Former Strong Vincent teacher convicted of killing one of his students back in 1975 dies in prison

The former Strong Vincent teacher convicted of killing one of his students back in 1975 has died in prison.

According to his attorney, Raymond Payne died of COVID-19 complications.

A Department of Corrections spokesperson also confirmed Payne’s death on November 25th.

The 83-year-old was serving a life sentence for the murder of Debbie Gama.

Payne’s case was back in the spotlight earlier this year when Payne was given a new degree of guilt hearing.

Payne was again found guilty of first degree murder and sentenced to life.

The story was first reported tonight by the Erie Times News.