Former Strong Vincent teacher Raymond Payne re-sentenced to life in prison

The ruling is in and former Strong Vincent teacher Raymond Payne has been re-sentenced to life in prison.

This comes as today also marks 45-years since the body of Debbie Gama was found.

Following Payne’s June 25th “degree of guilt” hearing, Judge Daniel Brabender has found the 83-year-old guilty of first degree murder in the death of his student Gama.

In 1977, a panel of three judges found beyond a reasonable doubt that Payne killed his 16-year-old student.

Payne claims that he took Gama to a Waterford area park for a bondage shoot while both were allegedly under the influence.

The theory was not supported by factual evidence. Brabender said that Payne’s story was pure fiction.

This is a case that District Attorney Jack Daneri did not take lightly. Daneri added that Payne should remain in prison for the rest of his life.

“Raymond Payne deserved everyone of the last 43 years he has been in jail and deserved every single minute of every day until he dies to be behind bars. That’s the real Raymond Payne,” said Daneri.

On August 12th, Debbie Gama’s mother Betty Ferguson said that the tears she shed in court were happy ones.

This was a symbolic moment for her in order to let the past go and move forward.

As Betty Ferguson and Myshelle Will, Gama’s mother and sister, left the Erie County Courthouse, it was a sight of forgiveness and healing as they approached Edward Payne, the brother of Raymond Payne.

“I’m so happy. I feel so free. This is the beginning of the end. He did it. He killed her. I have to face that,” said Ferguson.

It has been 45 years to the day since 16-year-old Gama’s body was found floating in the Cussewago Creek. Gama’s sister said that she believes the battle is over.

“It’s done. There will probably be an appeal, but i’m not worried anymore. It’s done,” said Will.

Will still holds on to the memories she has of Gama from when she was 10 years old.

“I struggle with forgiveness. It’s something that I want. Forgiveness has become not such a pretty word. I want peace and I wont stop until I have peace,” said Will.

Gama’s mother said that she harbors no ill will towards Raymond.

“To set me free, I couldn’t be free being mad at Ray. I don’t want to be mad at Ray. That doesn’t change anything except it hurts my heart,” said Ferguson.

Paynes’ brother also spoke out thinking his brother would be convicted of third degree murder, not first. He thought that Raymond would be freed.

“I’ll say something that I told Betty, ‘hang in there, hang in there.’ If it can be solved, it will be solved,” said Payne.

The Gama’s agree, it’s time to move on to the next chapter.

“I’m ready. I’m ready to live my life. I’m ready. She’s ready,” said Will.

Payne said that he hopes that this is the last time the Gama’s family has to go through this.