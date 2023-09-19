A former Gannon University student has filed a lawsuit against the school seeking retribution after students were sent home due to the COVID pandemic back in the spring of 2020.

Andrew Engel said in the class action complaint that his on-campus educational experience was cut short and so were all of the benefits and services that are associated with being in person.

Engel claims the university refused to provide a prorated refund of tuition and didn’t agree to pay for the education he ended up getting.

On the other hand, Gannon claims they did credit or refund students for housing and meal plan services but deny wrongdoing.

They argue former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses to be temporarily closed.

They simply dealt with these unprecedented times as each university did and continued to enrich students virtually. Both sides will face a jury trial.