Former Sunset Inn along Lakeside Drive demolished

An iconic location with a rich history of playing host to newlyweds has come to a sad end.

The Sunset Inn along Lakeside Drive in Erie was demolished on Friday.

The lakefront property with a spectacular view was built back in 1922 as a retreat for General Electric executives.

It’s true claim to fame came when the two and a half acre property started hosting weddings and wedding receptions.

Former owner Michael Barrett sold the property lat year to an out of town businessman who Barrett said plans to build his “forever” home there.