Former Sunset Inn demolished

An iconic location with a rich history of playing host to newly weds has come to a sad end.

The Sunset Inn which was along Lakeside Drive in Erie was demolished on Friday February 5th.

The lakefront property with a spectacular view was built back in 1922 as a retreat for General Electric Executives.

The true claim to fame for the inn however came when the two and a half acre property started hosting weddings and wedding receptions.

Former Owner Michael Barrett sold the property last year to an out-of-town businessman who Barrett said plans to build his forever home there.

