Former teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student waives all charges

A former Titusville area physical education teacher has decided against a preliminary hearing, waiving all charges of sexual misconduct with a student over to common pleas court.

32-year old Rochelle Cressman is accused of statutory rape of a teenage boy. Police allege that the affair lasted from September of last year to April of this year.

Police further allege that the sexual contact took place numerous times in numerous places around the Titusville area.

Cressman had previously worked at the Titusville Middle School.