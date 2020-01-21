Former teacher admitted to killing Debbie Gama hearing set

A former Erie teacher serving time for the 1975 murder of a high school student was granted a new hearing in the decades-old case.

According to officials from Judge Daniel Brabender’s office, a date has been set for what is called a Degree of Guilt hearing in the murder case.

Raymond Payne, a former teacher at Strong Vincent High School, who admitted to killing his 16-year-old student Debbie Gama in 1975 was granted what is called a Degree of Guilt hearing in April of last year.

At that time, the state Superior Court ruled that DNA evidence, which was not available at the time of the original trial, may have resulted in a different outcome.

A new hearing date has been set for March 24.