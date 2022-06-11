A former teacher and coach has been sentenced to prison after being convicted on child pornography charges.

Gregory Mancini will now serve 114 months in jail along with 15 years of supervised release.

He was also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution.

Mancini traveled to Georgia in 2018 to have illicit sexual conduct with a 13-year-old boy.

He was taken into custody and admitted he had engaged in sexual talk with the minor and had crossed the line.

Mancini is currently being held in the Erie County Prison.