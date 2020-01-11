Former teacher and stay at home mom announces candidacy for State Representative

It looks like State Representative Ryan Bizzarro will be challenged in the 3rd District primary for his state House seat.

Former teacher and stay at home mom Abbey Clint went on social media to announce her candidacy. The McKean area mother of two says she is running because she has grown tired of political leaders who don’t know the daily struggles of most families to pay bills or save money.

Clint is a democrat who will oppose Bizzarro in the April 28th primary.

According to a news release from the campaign, Abbey received her bachelors in Classical Liberal Arts from Wyoming Catholic College with an emphasis in political philosophy and leadership. She also graduated from a nationally accredited leadership training program called the National Outdoor Leadership School.

She believes that government has a role to play in improving families’ lives. She firmly supports social safety-nets, good paying jobs, equitable tax reform, affordable college education, and environmental responsibility.

She believes her incumbent is out of touch with working people and not motivated to pass meaningful legislation. She is critical of his many co-sponsored resolutions that merely mark special occasions like Pretzel Day on April 26 or Hot Dog Day on July 17. She is disappointed that the actual number of bills he has introduced and has been signed into law, in his almost eight year career, is one single bill.