Former teacher convicted of murder in 1975 granted new hearing

A former teacher convicted in the 1975 murder of a high school student has been granted a new hearing.

According to Judge Daniel Brabender’s Office, March 24th has been set for a Degree of Guilt Hearing in the murder case.

Raymond Payne, a former teacher at Strong Vincent High School, admitted to killing his 16-year-old student, Debbie Gama, back in 1975.

He was granted a Degree of Guilt Hearing back in April 2019. The state Superior Court ruled that DNA evidence not available at the time of the original trial may have resulted in a different outcome.