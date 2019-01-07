Former teacher/coach from Erie waives prelim in child abuse case, will head to trial
A former Erie teacher is now heading to trial on charges in connection to child abuse.
29-year-old Gregory Mancini appeared in Hall County Magistrate Court in Georgia. Mancini is accused of having sexual conversations online with a teenage boy.
Mancini was a teacher at Erie's Barber National Institute and a basketball coach at Cathedral Preparatory School.
Today, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
He'll now face trial on criminal attempt to commit child molestation and obscene internet contact with a child.
