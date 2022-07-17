A retired three-star admiral in the Navy visited Presque Isle Sunday morning to speak with and inspire the current staff of lifeguards.

Admiral Matthew Kohler is an Erie native who climbed the ranks of the Navy. When he was young, he was a lifeguard himself for the Presque Isle State Park.

During his visit, he provided some education to the current group of guards and discussed the positive impacts that lifeguarding had on his later careers.

“I spent my time here in high school and through college working on the waterfront as a lifeguard. The lessons that I’d learned, professional standards, of responsibilities that I learned during my time, that’s six years guarding here on the waterfront, was very formative for me. In fact, it was influential for my decision to enter the Navy,” said Matthew Kohler, former three-star Navy admiral.

Erie is represented extremely well in the Navy, it is nicknamed “the Mother-in-Law of the Navy” thanks to it being the home of eight Navy Admirals over the past roughly 100 years.