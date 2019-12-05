Breaking News
Investigation underway in Hamden may be connected to missing Ansonia girl

Former Titusville teacher headed to trial next month for alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old student

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A former Titusville gym teacher is headed to trial next month in Crawford County.

32-year-old Rochelle Cressman is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old student. She is facing multiple counts of sexual assault and a variety of other felonies.

A judge has ruled her rights were not violated when her husband turned over her cell phone to state police.

According to the Meadville Tribune, state police obtained a search warrant and discovered text messages between the teacher and the alleged victim.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar