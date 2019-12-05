Former Titusville teacher headed to trial next month for alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old student

A former Titusville gym teacher is headed to trial next month in Crawford County.

32-year-old Rochelle Cressman is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old student. She is facing multiple counts of sexual assault and a variety of other felonies.

A judge has ruled her rights were not violated when her husband turned over her cell phone to state police.

According to the Meadville Tribune, state police obtained a search warrant and discovered text messages between the teacher and the alleged victim.