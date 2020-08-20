Former treasurer of Harborcreek Music Boosters Club back in court on forgery, theft charges

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The former treasurer of the Harborcreek Music Boosters Club will be back in court today.

Danielle Nicole Hoderny has been charged with theft, forgery and access device fraud.

The 36-year-old allegedly used the club’s bank account card to purchase personal items. Pennsylvania State Police say she made a total of 30 separate purchases totaling almost $8,000, in addition to writing two unauthorized checks.

Hoderny was also responsible for the financial purchases for a trip to Disney World Resorts in Florida.

The club collected more than $78,000 dollars to finance the trip. However, the club provided documentation showing the defendant had only financed just over $57,000 for the trip.

That left a total of about $21,000 unaccounted for and the club reports money is still owed to pay for the trip.

She will appear in front of magistrate Judge Lisa Ferricks this afternoon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar