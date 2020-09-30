Former treasurer of the Harborcreek Music Booster Club moves her case to the Court of Common Pleas

The former treasurer of the Harborcreek Music Booster Club has moved her case to the Court of Common Pleas.

Danielle Nicole Hoderny appeared this afternoon to wave her charges to a higher court.

The 36-year-old allegedly use the club’s bank account card to purchase personal items.

Pennsylvania State Police said that Hoderny made a total of 30 separate purchases totaling to almost $8,000 in addition to writing two unauthorized checks.

Hoderny was also responsible for the purchases for a trip to Disney World Resorts in Florida in which she only financed about $57,000 of the $87,000 needed.

Hoderny is charged with theft, forgery and access device fraud.