Former U.S. President George W. Bush to speak at Global Summit Series

Former U.S. President George W. Bush will be in Erie on November 9th as a guest speaker for the Global Summit Series.

George W. Bush is set to speak amongst other leaders and is expected to have a great turnout as the event is sold out.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. This is the second week of this series, kicking off to a good start with tonight’s event being sold out.

The 43rd President of the United States who served from 2001 to 2009 will discuss the challenges facing the nation in the 21st century and the powers of freedom.

Steve Scully will be moderating the event. Scully is the Senior Vice President of Communications for the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington DC.

During the Q & A session, one other leader is set to speak as well, Former Governor of Pennsylvania Tom Ridge.

Prices for the event ranged from $25 all the way to $250. This will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m.

Masks are required for attendees as well as proof of ID and vaccination card or a negative COVID test.

