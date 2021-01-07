Former U.S. Rep. Phil English speaks out over Washington D.C. protests

Republican Former U.S. Rep. Phil English served seven terms in Congress.

He was shocked and angered by the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

English spoke to JET 24 Action News about his thoughts about today’s protests, and also criticizing President Donald Trump’s response.

“The President’s response was unacceptable and inadequate. He should have condemned the action. He should not, in any way, have encouraged it. He should convey at this point very clearly that this is unacceptable behavior.” English said.

You can watch the full interview with Former U.S. Rep. English below.