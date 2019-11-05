Former U.S Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel spoke at the Global Summit

Former U.S Senator from Nebraska Chuck Hagel was the speaker at Monday night’s Global Summit. Hagel shared his thoughts on the current state of the country. “United States is off balance I think this is the most volatile, uncertain time that I’ve seen in my career,” said Hagel.

Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge was the moderator. He said the politics are getting in the way of governing. “The lack of clarity is disturbing to me,” he said.

The turnout resulted in a sold out event. The Global Summit will be featuring Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday at Gannon University.