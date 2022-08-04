A familiar sight in Union City is gone, making way for that community’s Gateway Project.

Demolition crews tore down the former Union City Dinor on August 4.

According to Borough Manager Cindy Wells, the former railroad car had been sitting idle for more than 20 years.

During that time, Wells said it had deteriorated and become unsafe.

The site will become a courtyard, and the wall of the neighboring building will be redone to recreate the look of the Union City Dinor.

That work is set to begin after the site is cleared.