Former United Way building being demolished to make way for new project

Heavy equipment is working to tear down the former United Way building in downtown Erie.

The demolition, taking place in the 100 block of West 10 Street, is scheduled to take place until the end of August. The work is taking place on property now owned by the law firm Knox McLaughlin Gornall and Sennett. The new construction will be in the heart of the new innovation district along West 10 Street.

“This demolition is going to help make possible an exciting new project at 10th and Peach. We are delighted to be at the center of the new innovation district that’s developing along West 10 Street,” said Tom Tupitza, President of Knox Law Firm.

More information regarding the new building and what it will entail will be released in the weeks to come.