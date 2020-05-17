Former warden of Crawford County Jail files suit against the county

A former warden of the Crawford County Jail is taking a second swing at a lawsuit against the county.

According to the Meadville Tribune, Kenneth Saulsbery filed the suit on Friday with the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

Saulsbery claims that he was coerced into resigning by two county commissioners. He resigned in October of 2019.

Saulsbery originally filed the suit in federal court, but asked for it to be dismissed.

The new suit names commissioners Francis Weiderspahn Jr. and Chris Soff.

