A former Warren school teacher awaiting trial on drug charges is now facing more of them.

44-year-old Matthew Kiser was first accused of taking a backpack full of drugs to Beaty-Warren Middle School back in April.

Police discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, and pills in his backpack.

Now, he is facing charges of allegedly giving meth to a woman at the Warren County Mental Health Treatment Facility on December 3rd.

According to the Warren Times Observer, Kiser’s trial is scheduled for February.