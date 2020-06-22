Former Wattsburg Fire Department used at Lake Erie Speedway shown with political sign

The Wattsburg Fire Department is speaking out after a video is circulated over social media.

On Friday at Lake Erie Speedway, a local merchant that bought at Wattsburg Fire Department engine had a “Trump 2020” flag on the old truck.

The old logo of the Wattsburg Hose Company was also not removed from the truck.

Chief Norman Martin of the Wattsburg Hose Company telling us that the fire department does not independently support any candidates.

“The truck hasn’t been in our possession for four years. He was called and spoke to about it and he is removing anything that says ‘fire department’ off of the truck and he apologizes.” Chief Martin said.

This truck was used at Lake Erie Speedway to water down the track.