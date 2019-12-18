Former Wattsburg School District employee charged for $320,000 in theft

A former Wattsburg Area School District employee who allegedly embezzled more than $320,000 from the school district is now being charged with 10 felonies.

The alleged criminal activity of this former employee was discovered by the district’s business administrator when she was reconciling bank statements.

Rebecca Leone—Wattsburg School District’s former Payroll Supervisor— is facing felony charges after Pennsylvania State Police say she embezzled more than $320,000 from the school district funds.

State Police charge that between November 2015 and February of this year, Leone made out district checks to herself.

One Greene Township taxpayer says he is left wondering what took the district so long to catch on to what Leone was doing.

“It also begs to differ is there any other money’s gone missing, because when they would put staff up on the board at any of the meetings, everything is done in code and it’s not really being transparent for us to see. I’m sure if this had been more transparent, and more people had also been presents at the meetings, she may have been caught before,” said Rich Konkol, Greene Township taxpayer.

Rich Konkol added this situation just fuels the distrust he has with the school district.

“Where is the transparency, where’s the trust. There is none,” said Konkol.

The Wattsburg School District Superintendent says he wants to be transparent with taxpayers when it comes to this situation.

“We want to be totally open with the district’s business with the public. We feel that it is very important, especially when you’re dealing with taxpayer funds,” said Kenneth Berlin, Superintendent, Wattsburg School District.

Superintendent Berlin says in accordance with district policy, the district carried theft insurance to cover this type of occurrence so there will be no loss of taxpayer funds.

Leone’s preliminary hearing is set for February 18th at 10:30 a.m. It will be held at Central Court at the Erie County Courthouse.