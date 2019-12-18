Former Wattsburg School District employee charged with 10 felonies for alleged theft of funds from the school district

The Wattsburg Area School District has announced that former employee Rebecca Leone has been charged by the Pennsylvania State Police with 10 felonies for alleged theft of funds from the Wattsburg Area School District.

She faces five forgery and five theft by unlawful taking charges.

The alleged criminal activity of this former employee was discovered by the District’s Business Administrator through internal control procedures, leading the District to notify law enforcement immediately of Ms. Leone’s suspected criminal behavior.

In accordance with District policy, the District carried theft insurance covering this type of occurrence so there will be no loss of taxpayer funds.

The District states they have been and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement and the Office of the District Attorney.

Ms. Leone has been arraigned and was released on a $100,000.00 unsecured bond.

Ms. Leone’s Preliminary Hearing is set for February 18th at 10:30 a.m. It will be held at Central Court at the Erie County Courthouse.