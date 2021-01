Wattsburg School District’s former payroll chief is sentenced to 2 to 13 years in prison.

36-year old Rebecca Leone was charged with five counts of theft, and pleaded guilty to embezzling $320,000 from school district funds.

This comes as the school district’s administrator discovered through internal control procedures, leading the district to notify law enforcement immediately.

State Police say between November 2015 and February of 2019, Leone made district checks to herself.