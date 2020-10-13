Former Wattsburg School District payroll supervisor pleads guilty to embezzling money from school district

A former payroll supervisor for the Wattsburg School District pleaded guilty to embezzling $320,000.

Rebecca Leone pleaded guilty to five felony counts of theft.

The 36-year-old was charged after the theft was discovered by the school district’s business administrator through internal control procedures leading the district to notify law enforcement immediately of Ms. Leone’s suspected criminal behavior.

Leone could face up to 38 years in a state prison and pay restitution. Leone will be back in court for sentencing on December 7th.