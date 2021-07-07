Former YMCA building in Titusville to become arts hub

Nathaniel Licht calls it a preservation, not a renovation. New amenities, old building.

When the Park Side opens up, Licht said it will be like an arts hub. He took possession of the building in August 2020 and has been busy ever since.

“It would be very easy to white box this building with drywall and call it a day, you know? Linoleum and drywall and it’s done,” Licht said. “But the idea is we want to preserve what is here. I would like the building to be as original as possible but with modern amenities.”

The plan is to put in a sound stage in the gymnasium with full LED lighting. The building has new water lines, too. There is also potential for apartments on the third floor. But Licht said the restoring is important, not just the remodeling.

“Not just preserving a part of Titusville’s history,” Licht said, “but preserving a part of architectural history is very important. Buildings are not built like this anymore.”

Boo Maginnis of the Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce said he’s happy someone local has taken the initiative to restore an older building.

“I think Nathan is doing a wonderful job of the YMCA restoration project,” Maginnis said. “It’s going to be another added attraction to downtown Titusville.”

The project is privately funded at this time with no grant money. But it has received many donations and volunteer help. Licht said so far, the project has cost about $50,000.

