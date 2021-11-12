Fort LeBoeuf alumni and current women’s college basketball coaches hold practice at high school

It was a special homecoming Friday night for two Fort LeBoeuf alumni who are now coaching women’s college basketball.

Kyle Cooper and Cassie Seth are currently the coaches for the West Liberty women’s basketball team. To prepare for Saturday’s game against Mercyhurst, they were practicing at Fort LeBoeuf high school on Friday night.

The Lady Bison basketball team was able to watch them practice and get some basketball tips too.

“We are honored for them to come in, they needed a gym. With open arms we’re like ‘Absolutely’ If we can kind of get something started and for us to watch, it’s a great learning moment for our girls and our program,” said Josh Ponsoll, Fort LeBoeuf Girls Basketball Head Coach.

“It’s just amazing because we can see how we can improve our team and see how they go through with their practices and what we can chance to make ourselves better.” said Montana Truitt, Fort LeBoeuf Girls Basketball.

After the practice, the Lady Bison were able to meet the players and get autographs.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists