Fort LeBoeuf forced to cancel classes after shooting threat

Students at Fort LeBoeuf are off for the day after the district was made aware of a Snapchat stating there was a school shooting set to take place today.

It certainly was an active morning for the school districts administration as they worked to issue a plan on how to move forward. All of this stemming from a Snapchat that was sent out.

The social media post stated “We’re shooting Fort LeBoeuf School at 2:30 a.m. October 3, 2019. Join us. Come through to the back of the building and one person is going to be shooting from the water tower from any escapes.”

This statement led the administration to make the decision to cancel school for the day. In order to get to the bottom of who made this post, Pennsylvania State Police, F.B.I., and the OAG Safe2Say were called in.

School administrators are working in the building today to help assist with this investigation.

Right now, it is unknown if school will be back in session tomorrow. That will be determined at some point later today.

In the meantime, State Police will be investigating and the school district Superintendent sent out a message.

“Our hope is that Matt and his team are able to uncover some information and these individuals that are responsible for this, quite frankly, unspeakable act. If that doesn’t occur, I will get together with my administration team to make a decision at that point,” said Rick Emerick, Superintendent, Fort LeBoeuf.

The Superintendent further explained that one way they are looking to move forward during this investigation is through communication, stating that so much of that so far is through social media and they are looking to change that if and when any updates become available.