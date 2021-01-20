Fort LeBoeuf High School closed for 14 days due to COVID-19 spike

Fort LeBoeuf High School is closed for 14 days following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to school officials, there are seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the high school.

The decision was made on Tuesday and the school will reopen on February 3rd.

Throughout the closure period, the entire building will undergo a comprehensive cleaning.

Students will be learning online in the meantime.

Rick Emerick, the superintendent of the Fort LeBoeuf School District, says they follow a targeted closure rubric.

“Obviously, we monitor the level of community spread daily here at the school district. When it affects our school buildings, specifically to our buildings, we have a plan that we are ready to respond to that very quickly.” Emerick said.

Emerick says Mill Village Elementary School was also closed down due to COVID-19 cases.