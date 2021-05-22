Fort Leboeuf Little League hosts fair food fundraiser for new equipment

The Fort Leboeuf Little League is getting an extra hand from the Waterford community.

The little league spent the day waving down cars to enjoy their fair food.

The proceeds of this fundraiser will go to the team to purchase new baseball equipment.

Jeremy Lombardo, the owner of the fair food, said that he is happy to help the little league team because it gives him pride to do so.

“We were able to raise money for organizations who were also hit by COVID. So it’s a lot of fundraiser opportunities. So it’s a win win for the audience that want to still have that kind of food. It helps me, it helps the organization,” said Jeremy Lombardo, Owner.

There will be another fundraising event come May 28th-30th at Holy Cross Church.