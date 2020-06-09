Fort Leboeuf School District drops off diplomas to graduating seniors at their homes

One local school district is handing out diplomas much differently this year. Here is a look at how Fort Leboeuf is completing their senior send off this year.

The class of 2020 may have had their commencement ceremony already, but today many are celebrating once again. However this time, it was at home.

It was a honk of celebration as administrators dropped off diplomas and goodies to the graduating seniors of Fort Leboeuf.

“This is awesome because I never thought I was going to have a send off like this or a graduation like this with the corona going around, but I enjoy it,” said Eli Davis, Fort Leboeuf Graduate.

One graduate explained that even though this wasn’t the graduation she anticipated, it was better because it foreshadowed what she wants to do with her future.

“It’s not common to have a ceremony at a drive in theater and I want to take a career in animation, so it was a big treat for me to go to a theater which is what I would like to see my name on someday,” said Shelby Faulhaber, Fort Leboeuf Graduate.

Seniors still took the time to do the usual graduation activities such as decorating their caps. One graduate explained the saying she chose is to show that no matter what happens in life you just keep going.

“So in December, my house caught on fire and we actually lost my house and ever since then I just kind of used that as my life motto,” said Makalynn Allsopp, Fort Leboeuf Graduate.

Administrators dropped off the diplomas with goodies in order to honor seniors and mark their graduation.

The superintendent explained that the entire community has come together in order to help celebrate, hoping to give these seniors something positive to remember at the end of a most unusual school year.

“Don’t let this virus define you. There’s a lot of people that care about you. Your families, your teachers, your administrators, everybody just take this as a phase of your life and move on as you do great things as you graduate from our school district,” said Rick Emerick, Superintendent of Fort Leboeuf School District.

About 160 students graduated from Fort Leboeuf this year.