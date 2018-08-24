Fort LeBoeuf school faculty members get baton training as extra security precaution Video

Fort LeBoeuf faculty is training how to defend their students one swing at a time.

It's part of baton training that staff could rely on during an active shooter situation or other threat. The district's superintendent says the program was implemented last year to supplement existing security measures.

He says it's a last resort as faculty and students are taught to first try to run, hide, and when there's no other option; fight.

Superintendent for Fort Leboeuf School District, Rick Emerick, tells us, "We needed to have a layer for our teachers to defend themselves in the event that that situation did come about; protect themselves and defend our students here at Fort LeBoeuf."

The district says the training also addresses recommendations that schools must try to deter people from viewing them as soft or easy targets.