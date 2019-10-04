Fort LeBoeuf Schools back in session as investigation into threat continues

Following a district wide shut down yesterday, Fort LeBoeuf schools are back in session.

Fort LeBoeuf schools were shut down yesterday due to a shooting threat posted on Snapchat.

As of today, school is back in session, however, the district is still searching for any suspects.

The Superintendent of Fort LeBoeuf School District, Rick Emerick, released the following statement today:

“…Our staff welcomed our students back this morning and instruction is well underway throughout the district. As planned, we currently have and anticipate continued Pennsylvania State Police presence in and around our school buildings. This district has also placed additional officers at each of our buildings to further enhance a security presence throughout the day. Further, additional mental health counselors were on site and available to our students throughout the morning. Although it was found that their services were not called upon, we continue to have our district employed counselors on staff.”

“In terms of the ongoing investigation, school administrators as well as other law enforcement agencies are continuing to work diligently to locate the individual or individuals responsible for Wednesday’s social media post. As always, we will be sure to provide updates along the way and reach out should an arrest be made.”

“Further, we can not thank the members of our school community enough for taking the time to share information through our anonymous reporting sources. As law enforcement continues their investigation, we want to continue to encourage anyone having information related to Wednesday’s social media threat to contact the PSP at 898-1641 or report via our internal tip line or the Safe2Say tip line.”

“Finally, we will continue to rely on the guidance as well as support of law enforcement as we work collaboratively in providing a safe and productive learning environment for our students, faculty, and staff….”