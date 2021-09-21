Fort Leboeuf Senior High honored as Blue Ribbon School

The National Blue Ribbon Schools have been announced for 2021 and an Erie County school has made the list.

Fort Leboeuf Senior High School is being honored as a Blue Ribbon School and an exemplary high performing school.

The award winners were selected by the US Department of Education.

For 38 years the program has been recognizing outstanding public and non-public schools.

Fort Leboeuf Senior High is one of 325 schools in the country and 12 in Pennsylvania to win Blue Ribbon status this year.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists