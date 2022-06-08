The Fort Leboeuf Trap Team received quite the welcome home after winning the state title.

Team members, parents, and the Waterford Fire Department gathered for a parade on Wednesday night.

The team took home first place with a score of 479 out of 500.

The president of the team’s booster club said that it’s nice to see the athletes being congratulated for their accomplishments.

“It’s just pretty awesome to see that this was the parents idea to set up the parade, and they want the kids to get recognized for all of their hard work and the time that they put in. No matter what they’re doing, the parents and community are supportive of our team,” said Stacy Shallenberger, President of Fort Leboeuf Trap Team Booster Club.

The Trap Team also won several other medals in categories including high shooter in the boys, girls and junior varsity categories.