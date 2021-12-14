Foster Erie Bag Drive to take place at JET 24/FOX 66

The Foster Erie Placement Bag Drive will begin December 15th at noon and will run until 6 p.m. here at JET 24 Action News.

Foster Erie Placement Bag Drive is giving back to the community this year by giving placement bags to children in foster homes to replace items that were left behind in their homes and give them a sense of worth and reassurance.

This bag drive is an event where individuals are able to come and drop off items for children that have entered foster care.

The placement bags that are being donated are made to comfort children on their first night in their new home.

This event holds a special place in the hearts of Foster Erie, but it’s also important to the members of JET 24 and FOX 66.

“I think any chance we have the opportunity to give back to our community that’s what we’re here for. We’re here to serve Erie so we’re excited to participate,” said Julie Zoumbaris, Vice President and General Manager of JET 24 Fox 66.

The children who are in foster care typically leave their homes abruptly and leave behind their belongings.

Foster Erie is currently accepting bags for children ages zero to 18 to replace their items.

The placement bag is also beneficial for the foster parent.

“These bags help for the child to have more comfort on that first night in the new home. It also helped the resource parent who may not have to run to the store that night to get a pair of pajamas,” said Kim Warchol, Placement Unit Supervisor for Office of Children and Youth.

These bags not only impact the families, they help make the transition smoother that come into the houses as well.

“There’s items in there to help with the transition. There’s soothing items for these kids. They also help give them a sense of worth and reassurance,” said Kim Warchol, Placement Unit Supervisor for Office of Children and Youth.

The process for drop off on December 15th will consist of cars pulling up, popping their trunk, and then the items will be taken by employees for a no contact experience.

For a list of needed items for this drive, click here.