Foster Erie Placement Bag Drive concludes at JET 24/FOX 66 Studios



















The Foster Erie Placement Bag Drive took place on December 15th here at JET 24/FOX 66 Studios.

We kicked things off at noon and just wrapped up at 6 p.m. We thank all of those who were able to stop by and make a donation to help support Erie County’s foster children.

Neither rain nor sleet nor chill of wind is stopping Erie’s generous spirit from coming to the WJET Studios to help out the foster kids in our region this holiday season.

Dozens of donated items will be separated into bags for foster kids to keep.

Foster Erie will take today’s items including pajamas, stuffed animals, small toys, blankets, towels, socks and backpacks and deliver them to infants and children up to 18 years of age. These items will help the children replace items that they may have left behind when moving from one foster home to the next.

Typically children who come into foster care have left their homes abruptly without being able to gather their belongings.

These children have little to nothing familiar with them which makes a difficult situation even tougher.

“These bags help for the child to have more comfort on that first night in the new home. It also helped the resource parent who may not have to run to the store that night to get a pair of pajamas,” said Kim Warchol, Placement Unit Supervisor for Office of Children and Youth.

It was Paul Denslinger’s wife who first decided to support the Foster Erie Bag Drive, so Paul offered to be the delivery guy.

“We try to help every group around. A little bit here, a little bit there. My wife decided she wanted to do this so she did. So I just dropped it off,” said Paul Denslinger, Donated with Family.

Chelsea Corder just started a new job coordinating foster care for family services. She has seen the foster system up close and knows what it means to have something to call your own when you move into a new situation.

“I have been seeing these kids be placed and most of the time they come with nothing. So it’s just a nice good thing to do. It’s nice for a kid to go to a home and have belongings that belong to them and can go with them no matter where they’re placed and go back home with them as well,” said Chelsea Corder, Foster Care Worker.

Several people who stopped by today or called the station asked about making a monetary donation. We cannot accept those at the drive, however to make a monetary donation, click here.

These people have braved the cold rain to make their donations, but they do not mind. They are warmed by the idea that they were helping others this holiday season.

So again we thank everyone today for their generosity in helping more than 400 foster children currently living in Erie County.