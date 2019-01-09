Founder of Erie Boots on Ground Indicted for Embezzlement
01/09/19 - Venus Azevedo-Laboda -- the founder of Boots on Ground -- is accused of embezzling more than seven thousand dollars from the organization over the past five years.
The Erie-based non-profit was established in 2012 to address suicide and post traumatic stress disorder among military veterans.
Azevedo-Laboda launched the effort after her brother - Navy Vet. Philip Azevedo - killed himself.
The alleged fraud happened between Jan. 2014 and November of this year.
Investigators say she put donations into a personal bank account, and used the funds to pay her own bills.
Azevedo-Laboda is summoned to appear for arraignment in federal court Jan. 29.
She could face up to 20 years in prison for each count she's been indicted on -- if convicted.
