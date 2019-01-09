Local News

Founder of Erie Boots on Ground Indicted for Embezzlement

01/09/19 - Venus Azevedo-Laboda -- the founder of Boots on Ground -- is accused of embezzling more than seven thousand dollars from the organization over the past five years. 
    The Erie-based non-profit was established in 2012 to address suicide and post traumatic stress disorder among military veterans. 
    Azevedo-Laboda launched the effort after her brother - Navy Vet.  Philip Azevedo -  killed himself.
    The alleged fraud happened between Jan. 2014 and November of this year. 
    Investigators say she put donations into a personal bank account, and used the funds to pay her own bills.
    Azevedo-Laboda is summoned to appear for arraignment in federal court Jan. 29. 
    She could face up to 20 years in prison for each count she's been indicted on -- if convicted.
 

