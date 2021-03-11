Four arrested in connection to reported kidnapping and assault in Lake City

Police have arrested four men for a reported kidnapping and assault of a 29-year old man in Lake City in late February.

51-year old Mark Libby of Lake City, 32-year old Nathaniel Lesert of McKean, and 48-year old James Ochs of Erie face numerous charges, including criminal conspiracy to commit kidnapping, robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, and unlawful restraint, among many other charges.

32-year old Eric Watkins of Lake City has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and unlawful restraint.

According to a news release from Lake City Police, the victim was reportedly assaulted and had several items taken from him. The incident took place at a home in the 9900 block of Martin Avenue.

The victim was soon released and reported the incident to Lake City Police.

Police conducted an extensive investigation involving a search of the home on Martin Avenue where numerous items to substantiate the criminal behavior were confiscated, according to the news release.

The four suspects were arrested and charged.

