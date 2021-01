A four car accident sent several people to the hospital on Friday morning.

The accident happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. at East 26th and Parade Streets.

One of the vehicles was on its side, two vehicles had front-end damage, and another car had damage to its rear.

According to Erie Police, at least two people were transported to the hospital. At this time, the extent of their injuries is not known.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the accident.